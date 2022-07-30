West Virginia abortion clarification bill passes in Senate

A physician or licensed medical care provider would face felony charges of 3-10 years in prison and they could lose their license to practice.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The bill clarifying West Virginia’s abortion laws passes in the West Virginia Senate late Friday night.

House Bill 302 passed 23-8, with three senators absent. The Senate has requested the house to concur.

The bill makes exceptions in cases of rape and incest, and was passed yesterday by the House of Delegates. It would require victims to report their assault to law enforcement. It would also mandate prison time for medical providers who perform abortions.

