Monroe County Commission special session sees no answers from state lawmakers

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County representatives from Monroe, Mercer, Greenbrier and Summers Counties took to James Monroe High School on Friday for a Special Session of the Monroe County Commission.

The goal was to question state lawmakers on their plans regarding a W.Va. constitutional amendment on the ballot for the Nov. general election. If passed by voters, the amendment would allow state lawmakers to eliminate personal property taxes.

Local leaders had the same concerns across the board, and said they were looking for answers on Friday.

“Of course everybody would like to have their taxes go down and I agree 100%. We just want a little bit of a laid out written plan, something in writing, to say ‘this is exactly what we’re doing’ instead of ‘trust me,’” said Greg Vandall, Summers County Assessor.

“We can’t be told ‘we’re going to be back-filled and then five years down the road ‘oh sorry can’t do that.’ when we lose 20% of our budget we’re going to have problems,” said Charles Saunders, Summers County Commission President.

”The school system would lose a large amount of money in their budget. Our county would lose a large amount of money, our budget,” said Kevin Galford, Monroe County Commission President.

As lawmakers were tied up in Charleston debating the state’s abortion law however, a brief Zoom appearance was all county leaders were able to question on Friday. They seemingly received no answers.

The amendment will be on W.Va.’s Nov. 8 general election ballot.

