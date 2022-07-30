‘Dispute over land, river’ leads to man’s death

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - One suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting in Summers County, according to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris.

According to Faris, reports came in around 6 p.m. Friday night to report the shooting. The victim, a Summers County Resident, is identified as Daniel Harmon.

The alleged shooter, Benjamin Earhart of Alderson, was taken into custody. As of publish, he was awaiting arraignment at Southern Regional Jail.

According to Faris, the shooting happened over a property dispute and access to the Greenbrier River. The incident then occurred at the intersection of Eagle Branch Road and Routes 3 and 12, near the Greenbrier County line.

