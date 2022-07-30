After a break from the rain, things will get soggy again tomorrow.

Some heavy downpours are possible
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It was nice to see a break from the rain today after multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this week. Things will unfortunately become stormy once again starting tomorrow, as more widespread rain looks to move though the area.

Tomorrow we could see a lot more rain.
Temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s once again. Things were pretty dry today but as we head into the overnight hours, things will start to feel a little muggier. We could see the occasional pop-up shower, but things will be mostly dry.

Things will be mainly dry overnight as we see even more rain move in tomorrow.
Tomorrow is going to be the dreaded return of the rain. Things will be a little spotty in the morning, but by the late morning it will start to pick up, leaving us soggy though the evening.

Isolated showers in the morning will lead to more widespread rain by the afternoon.
There is still a risk of flooding as a lot of our area still remains saturated. Some storms tomorrow could have some heavy downpours at times, which could lead to flash flooding issues once again.

By the afternoon we could be seeing pockets of heavy rainfall leading to more flooding issues.
Looking ahead, rain will stick around until the middle of the week. We look to dry up on Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of an occasional rain shower. Temps will be warmer by the end of the week.

