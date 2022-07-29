Shade Tree, City of Beckley to hold summer car show rain or shine

Beckley's Summer Car and Bike Show
Beckley's Summer Car and Bike Show(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shade Tree Car Club and the City of Beckley are pushing forward in planning Beckley’s Summer Car and Bike Show- slated for Saturday, July 30. WVVA spoke to both hosts, who say the event will be held regardless of the weather.

The event, which is free to the public, will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Word Park on Neville Street. Guests can expect live music, food vendors, and, of course, great cars- all while enjoying the atmosphere of Downtown.

“Shade Tree Car Club loves to work with Beckley City Events,” shared Stephanie French, secretary and treasurer of Shade Tree Car Club. “We always have a good time together. We work well with each other, and we are hoping for an awesome turnout for all of the cars, and, you know, we get to display them in the beautiful Downtown Beckley area.”

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, says this event is a favorite of the city.

“This is the show where we have the mayor’s favorite and different city departments and some other organizations that will have trophies for them, so it’s real special to celebrate the city, as well as show off downtown.”

Vehicle registration is $15 per car and lasts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. French says the best entries will receive trophies and other prizes.

Neville Street will be closed for the event. Free parking will be offered at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

