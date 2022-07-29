Scattered showers/storms on tap through sundown; a drier Saturday on the way

Flooding remains a concern through this evening, but we get a break tomorrow
DRIER WEATHER MOVES IN SATURDAY
DRIER WEATHER MOVES IN SATURDAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

A front still meandering across the area will keep us unsettled through the rest of the afternoon and evening and for a while into our Friday night. Once again, FLOODING will remain the top concern, as any downpours could create runoff issues into creeks/streams/river/low-lying areas.

FLOOD WATCH
FLOOD WATCH(WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for most of the WVVA viewing area until 10PM Friday night.

SEVERE THREATS
SEVERE THREATS(WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms (mainly before sunset) could be strong to severe as well, with gusty winds and small hail.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, rain chances will gradually lower, and we’ll otherwise see passing clouds, fog, and overnight lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY WILL BE DRIER
SATURDAY WILL BE DRIER(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will finally bring a much-needed break from the rain. Besides an isolated shower or two, most will be dry and partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quiet with low temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

RAIN CHANCES RISE AGAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK
RAIN CHANCES RISE AGAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK(WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will lift back into the area on Sunday, bringing a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms, and that rain chance will rise a bit into early next week on Monday. Will all the rain we’ve had, HIGH WATER ISSUES will be of concern again early next week...

MORE RAIN SUNDAY-TUESDAY
MORE RAIN SUNDAY-TUESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We do have some drier days in store after that...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”
Shooting file (MGN)
McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky; death toll rising

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
It will be a little dry this morning, but things could pick up by the afternoon
Rain will be less widespread today, but we could still see pockets of heavy rainfall.
WVVA News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
CHANCE OF RAIN
Rain chances remain lower overnight, but rise yet again into Friday