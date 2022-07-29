Scattered showers/storms on tap through sundown; a drier Saturday on the way

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

A front still meandering across the area will keep us unsettled through the rest of the afternoon and evening and for a while into our Friday night. Once again, FLOODING will remain the top concern, as any downpours could create runoff issues into creeks/streams/river/low-lying areas.

FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for most of the WVVA viewing area until 10PM Friday night.

SEVERE THREATS (WVVA WEATHER)

A few storms (mainly before sunset) could be strong to severe as well, with gusty winds and small hail.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, rain chances will gradually lower, and we’ll otherwise see passing clouds, fog, and overnight lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY WILL BE DRIER (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will finally bring a much-needed break from the rain. Besides an isolated shower or two, most will be dry and partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quiet with low temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

RAIN CHANCES RISE AGAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will lift back into the area on Sunday, bringing a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms, and that rain chance will rise a bit into early next week on Monday. Will all the rain we’ve had, HIGH WATER ISSUES will be of concern again early next week...

MORE RAIN SUNDAY-TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We do have some drier days in store after that...stay tuned!

