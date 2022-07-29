Rain will be less widespread today, but we could still see pockets of heavy rainfall.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday! Things will still be wet today, but we will see more breaks from the rain than we have the past few days. Things will be on the scattered side, though there is still a threat of flooding since we’ve seen so much rain over the past few days.

Things will be rainy at times again today.
Things will be rainy at times again today.(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps today will be in the mid 70s with the greatest chance of rain coming in the afternoon. We do still hold onto a severe risk in the southeastern portion of our area.

It will be a little dry this morning, but things could pick up by the afternoon
It will be a little dry this morning, but things could pick up by the afternoon(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight things will be a very similar with scattered to isolated showers and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead, things look to stay scattered into the weekend, though we could still see some heavier rainfall on Sunday. Things are looking to stay soggy into the beginning of next week with the potential for more heavy rain.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”
Shooting file (MGN)
McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
File Graphic
State Police: Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas County shooting suspect
Sydney Phipps
Monroe County native to compete for Team USA at World Archery 3D Championships
Pike County Flooding
‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

Latest News

WVVA News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
WVVA News at 5 - VOD - clipped version
CHANCE OF RAIN
Rain chances remain lower overnight, but rise yet again into Friday
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Heavy rain is possible across the western parts of the area.
Unrelenting rain continues throughout the day today. Flooding remains a huge concern.