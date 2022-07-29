Rain will be less widespread today, but we could still see pockets of heavy rainfall.

Happy Friday! Things will still be wet today, but we will see more breaks from the rain than we have the past few days. Things will be on the scattered side, though there is still a threat of flooding since we’ve seen so much rain over the past few days.

Things will be rainy at times again today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps today will be in the mid 70s with the greatest chance of rain coming in the afternoon. We do still hold onto a severe risk in the southeastern portion of our area.

It will be a little dry this morning, but things could pick up by the afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight things will be a very similar with scattered to isolated showers and temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead, things look to stay scattered into the weekend, though we could still see some heavier rainfall on Sunday. Things are looking to stay soggy into the beginning of next week with the potential for more heavy rain.

