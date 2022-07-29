New River CTC students design, make sculpture housed in Raleigh County Courthouse

"Raleigh County, West Virginia" sculpture unveiled at county courthouse
"Raleigh County, West Virginia" sculpture unveiled at county courthouse(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A part of New River Community and Technical College will forever sit inside the Raleigh County Courthouse.

Students and staff at New River were asked to design a welded sculpture to encapsulate West Virginia. The sculpture, which is made of steel and weighs more than 50 pounds, was completed during the 2021-2022 school year. It features the State of West Virginia with a raised cut-out of Raleigh County and sits inside a lighted circle.

Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC, says it’s an honor to have been chosen for this task.

“You know, a lot of our students- we don’t think of them as artistically creative, but welders are some of the most creative people I think that I know, so it was a really great honor to be asked by the county to design this wonderful sign that is behind us.”

Copenhaver continued, saying the sign is a way to recognize the Raleigh County community.

The sculpture now hangs in the Raleigh County Courthouse Conference Room.

