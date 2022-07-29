New River CTC students design, make sculpture housed in Raleigh County Courthouse

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A part of New River Community and Technical College will forever sit inside the Raleigh County Courthouse.

Students and staff at New River were asked to design a welded sculpture to encapsulate West Virginia. The sculpture, which is made of steel and weighs more than 50 pounds, was completed during the 2021-2022 school year. It features the State of West Virginia with a raised cut-out of Raleigh County and sits inside a lighted circle.

Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC, says it’s an honor to have been chosen for this task.

“You know, a lot of our students- we don’t think of them as artistically creative, but welders are some of the most creative people I think that I know, so it was a really great honor to be asked by the county to design this wonderful sign that is behind us.”

Copenhaver continued, saying the sign is a way to recognize the Raleigh County community.

The sculpture now hangs in the Raleigh County Courthouse Conference Room.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.