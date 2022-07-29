MCAS lowers adoption fees for Empty the Shelters event

Empty the Shelters
Empty the Shelters(MCAS)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) received a grant from the Bissell Foundation, allowing the cost of adoption to be lowered.

Dogs are available for adoption for $25 and cats are available for $10.

The adoption fees will cover rabies shots and any other vaccinations your new pet will need.

Shelter Director, Stacey Harman, says that the shelter is currently at capacity.

“We are very full especially this time of year during the summer months, we have become very overcrowded, so doing this event helps get animals out the door.”

The empty shelter drive goes through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”
Shooting file (MGN)
McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky; 15 confirmed dead

Latest News

A former St. Francis De Sales priest has been arrested in Pennsylvania for sexually assaulting...
Former Beckley priest charged with sexual assault of a minor in Pennsylvania
Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Birthdays: 7.29.22 - 7.31.22
Birthdays: 7.29.22 - 7.31.22
Beckley's Summer Car and Bike Show
Shade Tree, City of Beckley to hold summer car show rain or shine