MCAS lowers adoption fees for Empty the Shelters event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) received a grant from the Bissell Foundation, allowing the cost of adoption to be lowered.

Dogs are available for adoption for $25 and cats are available for $10.

The adoption fees will cover rabies shots and any other vaccinations your new pet will need.

Shelter Director, Stacey Harman, says that the shelter is currently at capacity.

“We are very full especially this time of year during the summer months, we have become very overcrowded, so doing this event helps get animals out the door.”

The empty shelter drive goes through Saturday.

