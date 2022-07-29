Man wanted in Randolph County arson

Timothy Roy McDonald
Timothy Roy McDonald(WVSFMO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an Elkins man remains at large after allegedly attempting to burn down his own home.

A fire happened on July 14th at Timothy Roy McDonald’s home, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire, which resulted in approximately $17,000 worth of damage, was located at a home on Upper Isner Creed Road in Elkins.

Investigators with the WVSFMO were called in to investigate the fire and ruled that it was intentionally set.

Officials said an arrest warrant for first-degree arson was filed against McDonald.

Anyone with information regarding McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 center or the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-FIRE (3473).

