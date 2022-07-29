Former Beckley priest charged with sexual assault of a minor in Pennsylvania

UPDATE: The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has released a statement from Bishop Mark Brennan, Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston :

“My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ: Many of you share my concern upon learning late yesterday that Fr. Pericles “Perry” Malacaman, 84, was recently arrested in Beckley, WV, and is accused of sex abuse of a family member in Pennsylvania. The Diocese was not aware of the allegation until the day it was made public. We have not seen the criminal complaint and, as a matter of policy, we cannot comment on pending criminal investigations. I want you all to know that the Diocese will cooperate fully with appropriate civil authorities as they investigate this matter. While our parishioners and school families in Beckley, Mullens and Pineville are more familiar with Fr. Malacaman, I can share the following information with you. According to Diocesan records, Fr. Malacaman was ordained on December 16, 1972, in the Archdiocese of Davao, in Davao City, Philippines. Fr. Malacaman was assigned to St. John the Evangelist Parish in Mullens and Holy Cross Chapel in Pineville from June 23, 1993, through June 16, 1999; and St. Francis De Sales Parish in Beckley from June 16, 1999, through June 3, 2009. He has not been assigned in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston since then. Prior to his arrest, there were no sex abuse-related complaints on file for Fr. Malacaman. To the best of our knowledge, he was living in retirement in a private residence in Beckley, WV. There will be much discussion and concern over this matter, and as such, concerns related to abuse or other allegations should first be reported to civil authorities and then to the Office of Safe Environment at the Chancery at 304.230.1504. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Furthermore, I encourage everyone to pray for abuse victims and survivors and hope that all investigations will proceed thoroughly and fairly. Sincerely in Christ, Mark Brennan.”

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former St. Francis De Sales priest has been arrested in Pennsylvania for sexually assaulting a young male through the ages of 9-12.

According to court records obtained by WVVA News, Perry Malacaman, 84, still lives in Beckley West Virginia. He was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on July, 27, 2022, with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person under the age of 16, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Assault of a Person Younger than 16.

According to a release by the SNAP Network, Malacaman has not worked at St. Francis de Sales since 2009. It said he was ordained in the Archdiocese of Davao, in Davao City, Philippines. He had been assigned to several parishes in West Virginia starting in 1993, and last served as a priest in Beckley in 2009.

WVVA News has reached out to St. Francis De Sales and was referred to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia for a comment. We will share that response as soon as we receive it.

Stay with WVVA News for more on this developing story.

