In Focus: putting a spotlight on the Appalachian Shakespeare Project

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

EDIT: All shows this summer have been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak. This In Focus was recorded prior to the cancellation of shows.

The Appalachian Shakespeare Project was set to put on “Richard III” last weekend and this upcoming weekend July 29-31.

After having to cancel their first shows last weekend due to sudden cast illnesses, the group is hopeful that this upcoming weekend’s performances will go on as scheduled.

The performances with be held July 29 through the 31st at Concord University campus.

Each summer, with the exception of 2020, the Appalachian Shakespeare Project has staged one of the plays of William Shakespeare in southern West Virginia. All cast and crew are volunteers.

