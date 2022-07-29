In Focus: putting a spotlight on the Appalachian Shakespeare Project

Richard the III
Richard the III
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

EDIT: All shows this summer have been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak. This In Focus was recorded prior to the cancellation of shows.

The Appalachian Shakespeare Project was set to put on “Richard III” last weekend and this upcoming weekend July 29-31.

After having to cancel their first shows last weekend due to sudden cast illnesses, the group is hopeful that this upcoming weekend’s performances will go on as scheduled.

The performances with be held July 29 through the 31st at Concord University campus.

Each summer, with the exception of 2020, the Appalachian Shakespeare Project has staged one of the plays of William Shakespeare in southern West Virginia. All cast and crew are volunteers.

Be sure to tune in every Sunday at 9 a.m. to watch In Focus. It is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias.

If you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have a segment idea, email evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Three dead, including suspect, after shooting incident in Summersville
Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”
Shooting file (MGN)
McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
Sydney Phipps
Monroe County native to compete for Team USA at World Archery 3D Championships
Pike County Flooding
‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear
AP: Governor Andy Beshear confirms 16 dead, including children, after severe flooding
File Graphic
Three dead, including suspect, after shooting incident in Summersville
Team Coverage | Deadly flooding devastates eastern Ky.
TEAM COVERAGE | Deadly flooding devastates eastern Ky.
Princeton Community Hospital is installing a memorial wall on its campus. It’s in honor of...
PCH installs memorial wall for parents who have lost children