Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says

A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A school basketball coach in Florida was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two students at his home in Gainesville, officials said.

Bill McCall, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning.

Investigators with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said McCall is a basketball coach at Bronson Middle/High School.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began when two teenage boys told them that on separate occasions, McCall invited them over to his apartment and touched their genitals.

One of the boys also told deputies that he was threatened by McCall into sending nude photos of himself. The boys also said McCall took photos and videos of them while in his apartment.

McCall is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, use of a communication device to facilitate a felony and child cruelty.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is working together with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on the case. Detectives suspect there may be additional victims.

McCall was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $650,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Three dead, including suspect, after shooting incident in Summersville
Rescue crews respond to the city of Wayland in Floyd County following serious flooding.
Floyd County Sheriff | “We had to rescue some on floating debris”
Shooting file (MGN)
McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
Sydney Phipps
Monroe County native to compete for Team USA at World Archery 3D Championships
Pike County Flooding
‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
$1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on the line Friday night
The actor expressed remorse for the slap of Chris Rock captured on national television.
Will Smith posts apology video for Oscars slap
Birthdays: 7.29.22 - 7.31.22
Birthdays: 7.29.22 - 7.31.22
FILE PHOTO - To the north, in Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for shelling of POW prison
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda