AP: Governor Andy Beshear confirms 15 dead, including children, after severe flooding
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 15 people have died in extensive flooding, including children.
He said he expects that number to increase.
