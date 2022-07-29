AP: Governor Andy Beshear confirms 15 dead, including children, after severe flooding

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By The Associated Press and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 15 people have died in extensive flooding, including children.

He said he expects that number to increase.

