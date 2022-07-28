‘We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration’: Southern Pike County devastated by floodwater

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Historic flooding left a trail of damage in southern Pike County Thursday morning.

“We’re still in the process of trying to get to people. I have issued a disaster declaration,” Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said.

Emergency crews responded just after 3:00 a.m. to the Virgie community, but folks across the county were affected.

“We’ve got significant flooding in the Shelby Valley area and the Elkhorn Creek area,” Jones said.

Jones added he has been in contact with Governor Andy Beshear.

“Governor Beshear has called me twice and offered any assistance that he can offer,” Jones said.

Officials said the magnitude of the water and the geography of the area left many people cut off from help.

The floodwater also caused power and water outages in the community.

Mountain Water District had to shut down a “significant part of its system”. Officials have asked Governor Beshear for help with water.

No injuries or missing people were reported in Pike County.

An emergency shelter was opened at Shelby Valley High School. County officials are working with state officials to offer room at the Jenny Wiley State Resort.

With more rain in the forecast, officials said they are concerned.

“Even as the water is starting to come down right now, we could get additional heavy rain that would cause more flooding over already saturated areas,” Jones added.

Officials advised to stay home and stay off of the roads.

