Unrelenting rain continues throughout the day today. Flooding remains a huge concern.

We will see more rounds of rainfall throughout the day today. Over the last 24 hours we have seen many reports of flooding in areas such as Greenbrier and McDowell counties. Down in Buchanan and McDowell counties we have seen upwards of 6 inches of rain in some spots.

Lots of rain has fallen over the last few days, Buchanan and McDowell has seen the most over the last 24 hours. (WVVA WEATHER)

The Flooding chance continues in many areas today as we remain under a Flood Watch. The Flood Watch in Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties has been extended until 10 PM Friday. Meanwhile the Flood Watch for Mercer, Giles, Bland, Summers, Tazewell, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until 7 AM this morning.

The Flood Watch continues for our area. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see temperatures in the 70s throughout much of the day today with the highest chance for rain during the morning hours. By the afternoon we’ll see the chance for some scattered / isolated, stronger storms as our area remains under a marginal risk for thunderstorms through the evening.

The greatest chance for heavy rain will likely be before lunchtime. (WVVA WEATHER)

We might see a break from the rain overnight, but that’s not before we see even more rain throughout the day on Friday. Western parts of our area remain under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall.

Heavy rain is possible across the western parts of the area. (WVVA WEATHER)

Make sure to stay safe today and use EXTREME CAUTION especially near standing water. Do not drive though flooded roads, “Turn around, don’t drown”

