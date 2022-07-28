Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties.
Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border
Generic police lights
FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital

Latest News

Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to...
AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family