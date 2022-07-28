Rain chances remain lower overnight, but rise yet again into Friday

CHANCE FOR RAIN LESSENS (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides a few isolated showers/storms this evening (mainly along and south of HWY 460), we look to get a break in the heavier pockets of rain into our Thursday night. Nevertheless, it will only take an isolated downpour or two to cause potential issues still (since we’ve had so much rain this week), so stay weather aware.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Tazewell and Mercer counties until 8PM tonight. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Pocahontas, Raleigh, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming and Buchanan counties until 10 PM Friday evening. Overnight, we’ll otherwise see lots of lingering clouds, areas of fog, and lows temps in the 60s and 70s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Wider-spread showers and thunderstorms will then work back in as we head into Friday. On-and-off throughout the day, we’ll see rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Again, heavy rainfall/flooding issues will remain the primary concern. In the mix too however, could be some strong to severe storms with gusty winds and small hail. Power loss/tree damage will be possible as the soil is so wet, leaving root systems compromised.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to get more broken-up rain (less widespread) through Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll still be unsettled. MORE FLOODING ISSUES could arise into early next week as shower/storm chances pick back up into Monday and Tuesday especially.

SIGNIFICANT RIVER FLOOD OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY SAFE AND WEATHER AWARE IN THE COMING DAYS!

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

