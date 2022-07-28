Princeton Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Rescue Squad has a new ambulance. Rescue Squad officials say it can kill traces of Coronavirus.

The new addition is equipped with the latest tech in the medical industry and was unveiled on Thursday. CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad Stacey Hicks told WVVA more about the vehicle’s COVID-killing features.

“This ambulance has all the up-to-date features inside of it with lighting that actually kills COVID. Some of the things inside are designed especially because of COVID.”

The new ambulance costs more than $200,000. Half of the cost was covered by the Mercer County Commission.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.