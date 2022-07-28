PCH installs memorial wall for parents who have lost children

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital is installing a memorial wall on its campus. It’s in honor of parents who have lost their children.

Misty McGhee and Larence Robinson came up with the idea to keep their baby’s name alive. They also wanted to provide a place for other parents to remember their children who have died.

“This community needed something for mothers and fathers to be able to say and to be able to use their babies names and see their babies names for loss and awareness.”

Anyone wishing to honor a child may purchase a heart or butterfly for $35 that will be engraved with the name of their child.

