PCH installs memorial wall for parents who have lost children
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital is installing a memorial wall on its campus. It’s in honor of parents who have lost their children.
Misty McGhee and Larence Robinson came up with the idea to keep their baby’s name alive. They also wanted to provide a place for other parents to remember their children who have died.
Anyone wishing to honor a child may purchase a heart or butterfly for $35 that will be engraved with the name of their child.
