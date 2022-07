Monroe County native to compete for Team USA at World Archery 3D Championships

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WATCH: Sydney Phipps, a Monroe County native, is headed to Terni, Italy to represent Team USA at the 2022 World Archery 3D Championships in early September.

Team USA is self-funded, meaning Phipps has to provide her own means of travel. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with the cost: Sydney Shoots.

