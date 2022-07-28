Mercer County Commission enter design phase on multi-million dollar dam project

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission is moving into the design phase of a multi-million dollar dam project. three dams will be renovated in the Brush Creek and Glenwood Park areas.

The existing dams went up in the 1960′s and their lifespan is winding down. They’re only designed to last around 60 years. Derrick Crane with the Natural Resources Conservation Service said the project’s opening stages are almost complete.

“NRCS in conjunction with the project sponsors are in the design phase of the rehabilitation. We’re moving towards obtaining construction funding for construction in the next few years.”

The upgrades for each of the 3 dams cost $4-$5 million dollars apiece. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said sponsors are looking for the lowest taxpayer impact possible.

“From the Public Service Districts’ perspective, they want to keep that down to a minimum so they don’t have to charge their customers anymore. The same is true with our Sloan Conservation folks don’t have a whole lot of revenues. they’re state-funded, they don’t have a lot of revenues to deal with.”

The planned upgrades target improved flood control and water quality. Archer adds that with the recent flooding in Southern West Virginia, these upgrades could make the difference in battling climate disasters.

“Prior to the existing, this particular water control project, which is larger than just the 3 structures we’re working on now, Princeton was flooded routinely. We still have some high water issues on Stadium Drive.”

There is currently no start date for the project. However, the Mercer County Commission is set to apply for construction funding in the coming weeks.

