Mercer County Commission enter design phase on multi-million dollar dam project

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission is moving into the design phase of a multi-million dollar dam project. three dams will be renovated in the Brush Creek and Glenwood Park areas.

The existing dams went up in the 1960′s and their lifespan is winding down. They’re only designed to last around 60 years. Derrick Crane with the Natural Resources Conservation Service said the project’s opening stages are almost complete.

The upgrades for each of the 3 dams cost $4-$5 million dollars apiece. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said sponsors are looking for the lowest taxpayer impact possible.

The planned upgrades target improved flood control and water quality. Archer adds that with the recent flooding in Southern West Virginia, these upgrades could make the difference in battling climate disasters.

There is currently no start date for the project. However, the Mercer County Commission is set to apply for construction funding in the coming weeks.

