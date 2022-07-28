McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting
Authorities released very few details in the probe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation was launched into a fatal shooting in Northfork late Tuesday night, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Few details have been released, other than the agency confirming one person died.
WVVA will continue to follow this story for further developments.
