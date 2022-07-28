Advertisement

McDowell authorities investigate deadly shooting

Authorities released very few details in the probe
Shooting file (MGN)
Shooting file (MGN)(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation was launched into a fatal shooting in Northfork late Tuesday night, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Few details have been released, other than the agency confirming one person died.

WVVA will continue to follow this story for further developments.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
Generic police lights
FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital
More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties.
Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border

Latest News

Portion of Route 60 closed in Greenbrier County
High flood waters force route closure in Greenbrier County
More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties.
Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border
Generic police lights
FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital
A bidding war has started to get the streets in Pineville, WV Paved
The road to paving streets in disrepair in Pineville is in sights