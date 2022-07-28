Interview @ Noon: Gerald Mayhan Ministries returns to Welch for ‘Love in Action’ giveaway

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - McDowell County native and evangelist Gerald Mayhan is giving back to his home county through ‘Love in Action.’

The initiative is an event that gives away gas cards, groceries, tablets, laptops, televisions and more all for free to residents of McDowell and surrounding counties.

The ‘Love in Action’ event is taking place this Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 9 AM until noon at the Welch National Guard Armory located at 600 Stewart Street.

This is the first time the pastor and his team of 100 volunteers have been able to return for the event since the pandemic began.

Pastor Gerald Mayhan is the event organizer and stopped by WVVA News @ Noon to tell our Joshua Bolden all about it.

Watch above for more details.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.