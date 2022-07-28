GTT: Celebrate the Granada’s Anniversary with party band, ’Envision’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Granada is celebrating it’s year anniversary since re-opening in a big way with the party band Envision.

The North Carolina based group is traveling to Bluefield, WV on August 27th--the week of the Beaver-Graham game to bring down the house.

Nicole Thompson the house manager of the Granada says they will be performing a little bit of everything from--Motown to Pop and R&B.

The evening will begin at 7 PM and last until 10 PM.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here and on bluefieldgranada.com

The Granada is located at 537 Commerce Street across the street from the Craft Memorial Library and adjacent to the Clover Club at the Railyard and Blue Spoon Cafe.

The theater retains most of the original infrastructure and design from when it opened in 1928; some of the items inside are replications (traced through old photographs) that match the original integrity and hosts movies weekly and a series of live performances throughout the year.

The theater is also showing several films July 28th - July 31st

GREENBOOK | THURSDAY @ 7 PM

CADDYSHACK | FRIDAY @ 7 PM

THE NEVERENDING STORY | SATURDAY @ 11 AM

GREASE | SATURDAY @ 7 PM

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANYS | SUNDAY @ 5 PM

