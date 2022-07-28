Fayette County man sentenced for second degree sexual assault


By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for Second Degree Sexual Assault.

Austin Goodwin, 26, of Oak Hill was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than ten (10) nor more than twenty-five (25) years in prison.

Goodwin pleaded guilty to this offense on March 18, 2021. As a result of Thursday’s sentencing, Goodwin must spend a minimum of ten (10) years in prison before he is eligible for parole. After being released from prison, Goodwin must serve twenty 20 years of supervised release.

A term of supervised release can be converted to a prison sentence if the defendant violates the rules of supervised release.

Goodwin will further be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

These crimes were investigated by the West Virginia State Police. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.

