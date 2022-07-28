Advertisement

Caught on camera: Vehicle crashes onto Florida beach

Cameras record as a car crashes through a toll booth and onto Daytona Beach in Florida. (Source: WESH/HOTEL SURVEILLANCE/FAMILY PHOTO/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A vehicle was caught on camera crashing onto a beach in Florida.

A lifeguard moved out of the way just in time, then rushed to help rescue the passengers trapped inside.

“I mean it was in a couple feet of hitting my tower,” lifeguard Damien Curry said.

Curry said he was stunned in the late afternoon of Sunday as a vehicle, seen in a new video from a nearby hotel, rolled onto the beach and into the ocean.

The vehicle first hit the unoccupied toll booth and closed gate.

“I saw the car smack into the toll booth, toll booth exploded,” Curry said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m turning around. I’m looking at it, and the car is coming at me. The glass was shattered. The bumper’s off. It’s smoking. It’s coming at me. I’m like, it just barely misses me.”

It didn’t miss a 5-year-old boy, swimming, who was pulled under the vehicle.

David Alamos took some stitches for deep lacerations but has since been released from the hospital.

Curry ran to the vehicle. The driver, his fiance and two children were inside.

“The car is almost to the sandbar so it’s floating, right, and like a mob of people are trying to bring it back,” he said.

They got it back. Curry rescued one of the children. The other child and the mother were already out.

Then he went for the driver, who authorities believe suffered some kind of seizure, causing him to lose control.

“I’m unbuckling this guy, the driver and I’m getting buzzed, like the car is short circuiting, you know? I’m like, I’m getting shocked, shocked, yea, like electrical shock,” Curry said.

Despite the risks, Curry knew people were in trouble.

“Anything goes in that water, I’m going to go after it,” he said. “Anybody on this beach would have done it. I work with a bunch of heroes, and I look up to all of them.”

The driver of the vehicle is in the hospital.

A family spokesperson said he has been referred to a neurologist in his home state of Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
Generic police lights
FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital
More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties.
Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border

Latest News

Americans have been digging into their savings to help battle inflation. The U.S. economy...
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying...
7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk by phone for more than 2 hours
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old