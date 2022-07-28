Advertisement

Animal cruelty: Dog found muzzled with legs duct-taped at church

The Arizona Humane Society says a 2-year-old dog was found in distress and dehydrated at a church. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating an animal cruelty case where a dog was found in poor health at a church.

Arizona’s Family reports officers found the dog at a church in the north Phoenix area with a muzzle and its front legs duct-taped.

Officials said they weren’t immediately sure if the dog was a stray or had an owner.

Phoenix police contacted the Arizona Humane Society, which sent one of its investigators to the scene.

A spokesperson for the organization said the animal was a 2-year-old Bernese mountain dog mix that was found in distress.

Authorities said the dog was taken to the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital for immediate care. She was dehydrated and had an elevated temperature.

According to officials, the dog’s prognosis was considered guarded.

The organization reports investigators are called to more than 6,600 animal cruelty calls yearly.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
Mingo Flood
WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV
Generic police lights
FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital
More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties.
Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border

Latest News

Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out the strategic...
Ukraine targets key bridge used by Russian forces for supplies
As a result of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet...
Mom of boy, 8, paralyzed in parade shooting speaks
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested
Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles