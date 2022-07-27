Advertisement

WATCH: Driver disregards flood safety messaging in Mingo County, WV

Mingo Flood
Mingo Flood
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - While most people were trying to clean up after Tuesday’s flooding in one Southern West Virginia county, one driver was taking a different path.

Viewer video submitted by LaRae Browning Ferrell shows a red truck driving through several feet of raging flood water in the Gilbert’s Creek community.

Ferrell shot the video on her front porch.

We do not know what happened to the driver after this video was shot, but officials said no injuries were reported during the flooding.

