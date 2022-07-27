Advertisement

VIDEO: Man appears to try to run over Black kids on bikes while using racial slurs

A man posted video of himself using slurs while speeding toward a group of Black teens. (Source: WHBQ, Tippah County Jail, Facebook/social media video, CNN)
By Tom Dees
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, Miss. (WHBQ) – A Mississippi man is facing charges after he was accused of trying to run over a group of Black teenagers on their bikes.

The white driver, identified as Mark Hall, posted a video of himself on social media using racial slurs while speeding toward the group of teens.

In the video, Hall can be heard saying “50 points” as he drives at them. He also can be heard calling them the N-word.

Dozens of parents and family members showed up at the Ripley Police Department to make sure that stiff charges were made against Hall.

Miriam Simelton Anderson represents the parents and says simple assault charges and more are coming.

“We are exuberant that they have included the crime of hate, because there will be another body of persons to investigate this and make sure that he comes to justice like he should be,” Simelton Anderson said.

Hall was booked into the Tippah County Jail Monday on nine counts of simple assault and attempt of physical menace to create fear. His bond was set at $45,000.

Clarence Holmes’ son was one of the kids on the bikes.

“He could have hurt those guys. He could have killed somebody or anything, but he had no regard for those Black lives that were out there,” Holmes said.

Willie Hill’s son was also among the group of teens in the video.

“We are living in a time that is supposed to be progressive. We are supposed to be progressive people, but we are still dealing with the same things that we were dealing with back when my grandparents and great grandparents were around,” Hill said.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink torn down
Crews are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday in the Scioto River near...
Crews search river for 16-year-old boy; name released
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Alaska State Troopers are investigating the deaths of four children at a home in Fairbanks.
Troopers: 4 children dead in Alaska after teen shoots 3 siblings, self
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer
Portion of Route 60 closed in Greenbrier County
High flood waters force route closure in Greenbrier County
A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away.
Nurse adopted dog of terminally ill patient