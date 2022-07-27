The road to paving streets in disrepair in Pineville is in sights

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The need for road work on some streets in Pineville was at the heart of a bidding war being waged on June 28th.

The city of Pineville is preparing to resurface some of their worst roads.

City Hall in Pineville announced on June 22nd, that they will accept sealed bids for a street paving project. That paving job will allow four to six streets to become paved by the city. The city will continue to accept bids until 4 p.m. on July 15th.

“Right now the town is requesting bids to try to pave some streets using the American Rescue money we received last year and we’ll get another portion this year,” said Pineville Mayor Mike Kodak.

City leaders say there will be a mandatory pre-bid conference on July 11th, held at Town Hall at 9 a.m. Some people living in Pineville say the streets slated to get the attention, need it.

“I do hope they get things paved over here because they did do a downtown revitalization quite a few years ago. It looks great for the ATV riders, but the local residents have been waiting years for their roads to be paved, so I hope we can get it done,” said Tom Riser resident of Pineville, WV.

$100,000 is being set aside to pay for the road improvements.

“It’s been several years since any of the streets have been paved unless it was a water project or something like that. So some of our streets are in great disrepair. This money will help repair some streets that have been abandoned, not abandoned, but neglected for years,” said Mayor Kodak.

The city of Pineville is looking at several other streets that need work such as Cedar Street, Orchard Street, Pine Street, and Maple Street.

Leaders say the streets in the worst condition will be the ones that get the attention first.

