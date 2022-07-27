Advertisement

Repetitive rainfall to plague us with flooding issues in the coming days

A few severe storms could fire up as well into late week
RAIN KEEPS US COMPANY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Excessive Rainfall Outlook
A stalled front will continue to keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms coming through the area into tonight and well into late week. FLOODING will remain the top weather concern in the coming days, as we’ve already seen several inches fall, and more is on the way. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

FLASH FLOOD WARNING
A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, and Summers counties until 12 AM Thursday.

FLOOD WATCH
A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Mercer, Giles, Bland, Summers, Tazewell, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until 12 AM Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties until 8 AM Friday.

SEVERE RISK
Besides the heavy rainfall, gusty winds will also be possible, as some storms could turn strong to severe the rest of our Wednesday and in the coming days. It will not take severe winds however, to cause power loss or downed trees, thanks to the soaked ground.

Tonight, besides more on-and-off showers and storms, we’ll see lingering clouds, areas of fog and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

OVERNIGHT
Thursday will bring a repeat in the weather conditions- we’ll be warm, muggy, and unsettled with highs in the 70s and scattered showers/thunderstorms.

THURSDAY FORECAST
Another frontal system will keep the chance of widespread rain around to end the work week, and we could see some hit-or-miss rain linger into the coming weekend as well. STAY SAFE!

RAIN WILL CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY
