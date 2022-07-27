Repetitive rainfall to plague us with flooding issues in the coming days

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

A stalled front will continue to keep rounds of showers and thunderstorms coming through the area into tonight and well into late week. FLOODING will remain the top weather concern in the coming days, as we’ve already seen several inches fall, and more is on the way. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

FLASH FLOOD WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, and Summers counties until 12 AM Thursday.

FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Mercer, Giles, Bland, Summers, Tazewell, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until 12 AM Thursday. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties until 8 AM Friday.

SEVERE RISK (WVVA WEATHER)

Besides the heavy rainfall, gusty winds will also be possible, as some storms could turn strong to severe the rest of our Wednesday and in the coming days. It will not take severe winds however, to cause power loss or downed trees, thanks to the soaked ground.

Tonight, besides more on-and-off showers and storms, we’ll see lingering clouds, areas of fog and lows in the 60s and low 70s.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring a repeat in the weather conditions- we’ll be warm, muggy, and unsettled with highs in the 70s and scattered showers/thunderstorms.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Another frontal system will keep the chance of widespread rain around to end the work week, and we could see some hit-or-miss rain linger into the coming weekend as well. STAY SAFE!

RAIN WILL CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

