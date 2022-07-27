Advertisement

Nurse adopts terminally ill patient’s dog: ‘They totally changed my life’

A nurse in Georgia adopted the dog of a terminally ill patient after they passed away. (Source: WSB, Kim Still handout, CNN)
By Matt Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WSB) - A dog has found a new home with a nurse who went above and beyond for an elderly patient.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett nurse Kim Still says she got into nursing four years ago to help people but never thought that a patient and her dog Jax would end up helping her.

“I could have never guessed the connection you develop with some people when you take care of them,” Still said. “They totally changed my life.”

Still said from the moment she was assigned to an elderly patient who was dying, the two of them connected. However, something that weighed on the patient mind’s was what would happen to her chihuahua.

“She didn’t have any kids; she didn’t have any family close by. So, all she really had was her dog,” Still said

According to Still, the family that flew in after the patient’s death told her they surrendered the dog to a shelter.

“I was very worried that he was not going to be given a good chance and possibly be put down if he didn’t get out of the shelter,” Still said.

And the nurse said there was one more thing she could do for her patient and herself: Give Jax a new home.

“I am never going to get rid of him. He is so sweet; he is one of the most loving dogs ever,” Still said.

Still was honored by her co-workers with a DAISY Award for extraordinary compassion. She said as long as Jax is in her life, he will remind her why she does what she does.

“People need to feel heard, and they need to feel like someone cares about them,” Still said.

