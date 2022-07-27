Nicholas, Fayette Counties dealing with high water with more storms on the way

NICHOLAS/FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials in Nicholas and Fayette Counties report neighbors are dealing with high water Wednesday following strong storms Wednesday.

High water over Nallen Bridge has closed Route 41 in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff posted an update on county conditions on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Nicholas County Emergency Management reports they are working to rescue a family left stranded by high water after staying by the river overnight. Rescue boats and fire crews are on the way to the makeshift island that was formed as the river rose near Carnifex Ferry Road.

Emergency management says the family is not in immediate danger.

A WSAZ viewer sent in video of a fast moving Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, West Virginia.

Prospects for more high water are on the table again Wednesday.

