Advertisement

Nicholas, Fayette Counties dealing with high water with more storms on the way

Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, WV
Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, WV
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS/FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officials in Nicholas and Fayette Counties report neighbors are dealing with high water Wednesday following strong storms Wednesday.

High water over Nallen Bridge has closed Route 41 in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff posted an update on county conditions on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Nicholas County Emergency Management reports they are working to rescue a family left stranded by high water after staying by the river overnight. Rescue boats and fire crews are on the way to the makeshift island that was formed as the river rose near Carnifex Ferry Road.

Emergency management says the family is not in immediate danger.

A WSAZ viewer sent in video of a fast moving Big Laurel Creek in Fenwick, West Virginia.

If you have video or pictures of high water in your neighborhood or county send them to WSAZ by clicking the link below:

Prospects for more high water are on the table again Wednesday.

TAP FOR AN UPDATE FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TONY CAVALIER

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink torn down
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Tazewell High Hall of Fame
New inductees join the legacy of Tazewell High School Hall of Fame
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 7.27.22
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 7.27.22
Greg Puckett was seeking the seat of Second VP with the National Association of Counties.
Mercer County Commissioner unsuccessful in bid for national seat
Mercer County Commissioner speaks on bid for national seat
Mercer County Commissioner speaks on bid for national seat