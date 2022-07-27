Advertisement

New inductees join the legacy of Tazewell High School Hall of Fame

Sheriff, former coach and former news anchor among new Hall of Fame members
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several Tazewell County High school alumni and staff members have joined a class of esteemed Tazewell Bulldogs.

Over the weekend, the school held its 13th Annual Hall of Fame ceremony--this year’s inductees include Micheal Lane (professional bull rider), Jack Murray (community leader), Coach David Litz (THS Head Football Coach 1986-1995), Greg Carter (Director of Strategic Enrollment Communications and Marketing at Virginia Tech & former news director, producer, news & sports anchor at WVVA), and Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

According to the Hall of Fame Board, it highlights graduates or staff for their achievement or outstanding accomplishments in both their own lives and in our community.

The organization also distributes scholarships to students who are in need of help with their college education.

Congratulations to all the class of 2022 THS Hall of Fame inductees!!

