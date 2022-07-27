High flood waters force route closure in Greenbrier County

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early Wednesday morning, emergency services in Greenbrier County were forced to close a quarter-of-a-mile portion of Route 60 due to high flood waters. Route 60 crosses the entirety of Greenbrier County before going into Fayette County and leading to the state capitol in Kanawha County.

John Parks, a member of the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department says the majority of their morning was dedicated to redirecting traffic and checking spots in their service area to see where water levels were sitting. Parks says they had to conduct one water rescue when an elderly woman became trapped in her home and wanted to be taken to a safer place.

There’s a cluster of houses in the middle of the closure. One resident, Dorothy Blankenship, already lost her home in the flooding back in 2016. On Wednesday, she sat on her front porch and watched in fear as the water around her continued to rise.

“...We can’t get anywhere, can’t do anything, can’t go anywhere because the roads are blocked,” she said. “We want to leave. We love this place. It’s beautiful, but we are very skittish when it comes to rain- this much rain.”

With heavy rains expected into tomorrow, the Town of Rupert fears that the worst is yet to come.

“It could be a lot worse yet,” shared Rusty Adams, First Lieutenant of the Smoot Area Volunteer Fire Department. “You have all the rain and the water coming off the mountain. It all runs down this way, so that’s the reason that we get so much across the road here. It’ll get a lot worse before it gets better.”

Travelers on Route 60 are being detoured back onto Route 20, where they can get on I-64 at the Green Sulphur Springs Exit. It is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.

