Floods wash out bridges, properties along McDowell, Mingo county border

BAISDEN, W.Va. (WVVA) - More rain wreaked havoc along the border of McDowell and Mingo counties on Wednesday. Bridges and yards across Isaban and Baisden were washed out, leaving some residents to navigate treacherous waters to reach areas outside their homes.

With the ground already saturated from Tuesday’s storm, the additional rain on Wednesday brought an added layer of concern.

Ella Smith said she watched her 87-year-old husband nearly drowned twice as water washed out their only bridge. “He was trying to save the dog. The other time he was trying to get the vehicle out and the bridge broke with him on it.

At 87-year-old old, Willy Smith said he is not able to fix the bridge. “I’m too old to fix it myself.”

Just down the road in Baisden, several more bridges were washed out. Tim and Sheila Collins had their bridge already washed out from an earlier storm. They said the received FEMA money for repairs, but have been unable to find a crew willing to fix it. Now, the Collins’ are stranded after neighboring bridges were also damaged.

“We’re afraid now it’s going to come down and take my daughter’s trailer,” said Sheila Collins.

So far, the Collins’ said state and county help has been limited.

WVVA News reached out to emergency services in Mingo County on Wednesday afternoon. 911 dispatchers said their agency currently has crews out surveying the damage and are looking for ways to assist.

