Excessive rainfall expected today. Flooding a major concern.

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today is going to be another rainy one with half of our area under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. The rest of us are under a slight risk.

Flooding is a main concern for today.
Flooding will be a major concern today. Over the last 24 hours some parts of our area have seen near 5 inches of rainfall. We will see a lot more rain today, tomorrow, and Friday so make sure you keep tuned for the latest updates.

Over the last 24 hours we've seen a lot of rain, and we will see even more though the week.
Severe weather is also a possibility today, our entire area is under a marginal risk. Some storms today could have some damaging winds and maybe even some small hail as well.

Our area is under a marginal risk, and we could see some strong winds with some storms.
Today’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temps will be below average today.
Looking ahead things will continue being stormy until well after the weekend. The flooding threat will stay with us at least throughout the end of the week.

