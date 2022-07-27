Advertisement

Best Virginia defeats Herd That 89-79 to advance to the TBT Regional Finals

BV will take on the 2 seed Bucketneers on Wednesday night
Best Virginia
Best Virginia(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In a matchup that many have been waiting years for, WVU alumni squad Best Virginia defeated Marshall alumni squad Herd That 89-79 to advance to the TBT Regional Finals.

In front of a 4500 person crowd, Kevin Jones once again led scoring for Best Virginia, putting up 17 points in the contest. For Marshall, Jon Elmore recorded a double double, scoring 16 points and dishing out 11 assists in the loss.

The Bucketneers, an ETSU alumni team, will be next in the path for Best Virginia en route of a potential $1 million.

