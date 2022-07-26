Advertisement

Woman has long road to recovery after boating crash kills boyfriend: ‘She loved him a lot’

Officials in Alabama report that five people were injured in a recent boat crash, including one person dying. (Source: WALA)
By Lacey Beasley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A group of family and friends were involved in a deadly boating crash in Alabama last week.

WALA reports the crash occurred on July 22 off Dauphin Island, with five people injured, including 22-year-old Quinton Zirlott, dying in the incident.

Quinton Zirlott’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Bethie Kincey, remained in the hospital as of Monday night.

“She kept asking about Quinton and wanting to make sure he was OK because she loved him; she loved him a lot,” said Kincey’s aunt Karin Hinton.

Authorities said Kincey and Quinton Zirlott were ejected from the boat when officials say it crashed into a concrete wall near the Dauphin Island Airport.

Three other passengers, Bransen Lee, Chase Stork and Robert Zirlott, were also hospitalized but later released, with Kincey’s family saying she has a long road of recovery ahead.

“Bethie is still in a lot of pain right now,” Hinton said. “She had a broken femur, a broken tibia, her ankle was broken on the left side, and she’s probably going to need surgery on the right knee.”

Hinton said they boating responsibly when Robert Zirlott, the driver and Quinton Zirlott’s cousin, didn’t see the wall until it was too late.

“They weren’t racing around or joking,” she said. “They are a pretty good group of kids and responsible at 23.”

Hinton said a Dauphin Island resident found the group and helped.

“I’m very thankful for the person that found them on the island as quickly as he did,” she said.

