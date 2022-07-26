Va. Lt. Gov. Sears visits flood-damaged Southwest Va.

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears toured flood-damaged areas in Tazewell and Buchanan counties on Monday, as locals voiced a range of issues nearly two weeks after intense flooding.

“These people lost three trailers,” said one participant. “Two buildings are missing, a whole trailer, they’re just gone,” said another.

Sears acknowledged long-standing sentiment of Southwest Virginians feeling left behind by the state’s government, as she and Sen. Travis Hackworth looked for potential work-arounds in finding funding to help locals with recovery.

“20 years ago when I was first elected to the house of delegates, I kept hearing that the southwest, folks in the southwest felt like nobody cared. And I’m back 20 years later and it’s the same thing,” said Sears.

In order to receive federal intervention, Sears said local damage would have to total at least $14 million.

“14 million dollars here takes a lot of damage, where in Northern Virginia it could be three houses, four houses. So I think if you had $10 million in a fund it could be evaporated pretty quick in Northern Virginia where that would go several homes here in Southwest Virginia,” said Sen. Travis Hackworth (R) Richlands.

Sears traveled to areas in and around Grundy and Richlands as well -- and added she and Sen. Hackworth learned a fair amount in hearing from residents. They said they plan to work toward a solution with the legislature.

