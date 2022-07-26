Advertisement

Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles. Dow famously played the Beaver's older brother Wally on the classic 1950s-60s sitcom "Leave it To Beaver."(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Tony Dow, the actor who played Wally Cleaver in the hit 1950s television show “Leave It to Beaver,” is in hospice care and in his “last hours,” his son said Tuesday.

Christopher Dow told Fox News of his father’s condition, saying it was a difficult time. The actor’s management team announced he had died earlier in the day on his official Facebook page, but the post has since been removed.

The actor appeared in several TV shows spanning decades and genres, including “Adam-12,” “Mod Squad,” “Emergency,” “The Love Boat,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Dow also worked behind the camera, directing episodes of some TV shows, including “Coach,” “Babylon 5” and “Harry and the Hendersons.”

But he is best known as the older brother of The Beaver, played by Jerry Mathers, in the quintessential TV sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from 1957 to 1963.

