Advertisement

Police: 12-year-old driver dies in crash with stepfather as passenger

A 12-year-old girl died in an overnight crash with her stepfather in the passenger seat, police say.
By Scott Broom
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Md. (CNN) - Police in Maryland are trying to figure out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car that crashed in the middle of the night.

The crash killed Josseline Molina-Rivas and seriously injured her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga, who was in the passenger seat. He is in a coma.

“The police say she was driving, and we can’t accept that,” Josseline’s uncle Pablo Aaron Rivas said.

Howard County police said she was behind the wheel when the family’s Toyota Corolla went out of control, sliding into an oak tree in Columbia.

Rivas said Josseline’s mom woke up in the middle of the night to find Arturo-Artiga, her daughter and the car keys gone. Police called with the tragic news a short time later.

“She was friendly, funny, very funny and very smart,” Rivas said. “I can’t accept I’ll never see her again.”

Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed...
Police say 12-year-old Josseline Molina-Rivas was the driver who died in a vehicle that crashed into an oak tree.

Investigators are still working all angles of the case.

“This is particularly unusual because of the girl’s age and also because it was a 2 a.m.,” Sherry Llewellyn with the Howard County Police Department said. “So we have a lot of investigation to do to determine all the details.”

Family members said they were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service and have established a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a...
Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
WATCH: Nursing monk seal attacks swimmer to protect her pup in Hawaii
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as he and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by...
Record rain causes heavy flooding in St. Louis area; 1 dead
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say