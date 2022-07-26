Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could lead to flooding issues over the next few days

Today is going to be another stormy one as we see multiple rounds of thunderstorms. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather, and some of these storms could have some gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Strong to severe storms are possible as we head throughout the day today. (WVVA WEATHER)

The biggest threat today and over the next several days will be flooding. Our excessive rainfall outlook today has most of the area under a slight risk, but the main concern will be on Wednesday and Thursday, where some of our area is under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. With multiple rounds of showers and storms, the ground can easily get oversaturated, which could lead to flooding issues.

All these rounds of rain will lead to saturated conditions, and possible flooding. (WVVA WEATHER)

Today’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, and that will be the trend for the rest of the week. A nearby stationary front stalling around the area will be what brings the lower temps, as well as the rain. Overnight things will be mild once again, and we could still see some isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some storms may be severe. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we are looking at more of the same, with widespread rainfall. The ground at this point will be very saturated so flooding is certainly a concern. Things will only continue to stay wet over the next few days so make sure to stay weather aware.

