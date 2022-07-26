Mercer County Commissioner unsuccessful in bid for national seat

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett was unsuccessful in his bid for Second VP of the National Association of Counties.

Puckett announced the loss on Sunday, after Phyllis Randall of Loudon County, Va. was named winner.

In Puckett’s eyes however -- despite the loss, he saw his efforts as meaningful for the county.

“You could still win by even accepting the loss. Because if you do things with grace and dignity and you move the issues forward as opposed to the politics, that’s where you could be the most successful,” said Puckett.

Earlier in 2022 Puckett hosted county commissioners from across the United States with the National Association of Counties, in an effort to share ideas in a broader way.

