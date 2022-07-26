Advertisement

Macarthur Skating Rink torn down


It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Macarthur, W.Va. (WVVA) -- It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.

Demolition crews could be seen tearing down the building that housed the rink in Macarthur on Tuesday.

In June, a representative for the owners confirmed to WVVA News that the rink had permanently closed, but declined to release any details regarding future plans for the facility.

Located on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, the rink closed at the start of the Pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions, but never re-opened. Until then, it had been in operation since the early 1950s.

A popular location for birthday parties for local children, the facility also housed an arcade and food court.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia) announced the resignation of the state’s Corrections...
West Virginia Corrections Commissioner resigns
Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, transferring to Iowa Western Community College
Former Virginia Tech linebacker, acquitted of murder, to play at Iowa Western Community College
Lt. Gov. Sears spoke with residents in Bandy on Monday.
Va. Lt. Gov. Sears visits flood-damaged Southwest Va.