Macarthur Skating Rink torn down

Macarthur, W.Va. (WVVA) -- It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.

Demolition crews could be seen tearing down the building that housed the rink in Macarthur on Tuesday.

In June, a representative for the owners confirmed to WVVA News that the rink had permanently closed, but declined to release any details regarding future plans for the facility.

Located on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, the rink closed at the start of the Pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions, but never re-opened. Until then, it had been in operation since the early 1950s.

A popular location for birthday parties for local children, the facility also housed an arcade and food court.

