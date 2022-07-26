Advertisement

Former Virginia Tech linebacker, acquitted of murder, to play at Iowa Western Community College

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, transferring to Iowa Western Community College(MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry, Pool))
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The lawyer for former Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute said Monday the former Hokie will play for Iowa Western Community College for the 2022 college football season, according to ESPN.

Etute was acquitted on second-degree murder charges in May.

Etute was a freshman at Virginia Tech at the time of his arrest in June 2021, when he was charged with second-degree murder after police found 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith dead in his Blacksburg apartment.

Smith and Etute had matched on the dating app Tinder, with Smith using the alias “Angie Renee,” according to prosecutors. The Commonwealth’s Attorney said during the proceedings Etute and Smith first met in April of 2021 for oral sex and that Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again in May.

Two other former Hokie players who were with Etute at the time of the killing but didn’t enter Smith’s apartment also transferred. Former running back Jordan Brunson transferred to Miami (OH) and former running back Jalen Hampton transferred to Elon, according to ESPN.

