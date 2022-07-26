Flooding remains the top concern in the coming days; some severe storms also possible

FLOOD WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

As a front remains stalled across our area, rounds of rain and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours. FLOODING WILL REMAIN A TOP CONCERN into tonight, and the rest of this week. A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for portions of McDowell, Buchanan, and Wyoming counties until 9:00 PM Tuesday evening.

FLOOD WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell and Buchanan counties until 8AM FRIDAY (7/29). A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, and Tazewell counties until 12 AM Wednesday (7/27).

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK-TODAY/TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and storms will be on and off this evening and into tonight, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Also possible will be a few isolated severe storms in the mix- which could produce damaging wind gusts. Power loss and tree damage will be possible in the coming days, even without severe criteria winds (over 58 MPH), due the increasingly saturated ground.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be mild and muggy overnight tonight, with low temps in the 60s. Dense fog could develop tonight too, especially at lower elevations.

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more off-and-on showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Again, heavy rainfall will be the main concern as storms could train over the same areas again and again.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated stronger to severe storms with gusty winds and small hail will also be possible. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s, while lows will fall again into the 60s.

SEVERE OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will remain stalled out into the end of the work week, followed by a new incoming front to wrap up the week and begin the weekend. Not only will localized flooding be a concern for the foreseeable future, but also RIVER FLOODING as runoff continues to make its way into the rivers from tributaries/creeks/streams.

RAIN CHANCES THE REST OF THIS WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

STAY WEATHER AWARE!

