Advertisement

Consumer confidence slides for third straight month in July

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many Americans worry about possible future economic problems.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumers’ anxiety over the current conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell from 147.2 to 141.3.

People are coping with economic challenges. (Source: CNN/GENERAL MOTORS)

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again Wednesday — possibly by another three-quarters of a point — in an effort to combat the persistent inflation that settled in during the pandemic. The U.S. central bank has already raised rates by a combined 1.25% since May and it’s already cooled a once red-hot housing market as mortgage rates tick higher.

U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession if consumers pull back on spending.

The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting near Princeton Sunday night.
Shooting reported near Princeton
Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, delivered safety to a 6-year-old...
Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car
Charlie
Dog remains found in animal cruelty case
No parking sign on Frontage Road
Area truckers displeased with no parking signs
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

The Secret Service alleges Samuela Tuikologahau, Jr. used counterfeit checks to go on a...
Man uses $1.2M in fake checks to try to post bail, officials say
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
WATCH: Nursing monk seal attacks swimmer to protect her pup in Hawaii
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Matthew Robinson holds onto his dog Bebe as he and Kimberly Tat are rescued from their home by...
Record rain causes heavy flooding in St. Louis area; 1 dead
Authorities in Alabama say two teenagers have been charged after a body was found inside a...
2 teens charged with murder after body found in hand-dug grave, authorities say