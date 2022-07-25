Advertisement

West Virginia Hive Network, WVU Tech Launch Lab to promote southern West Virginian businesses through new competition

The West Virginia Hive Network
The West Virginia Hive Network
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A partnership between the West Virginia Hive Network and West Virginia University Institute of Technology’s Launch Lab will help new businesses get on their feet.

The pair recently announced that they will be hosting a Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition, which is open to entrepreneurs of new start-ups or businesses that have been in operation for less than three years of the southern West Virginia counties: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell. The best of the submitted proposals will be invited to present a short pitch of their idea and will be required to answer questions from reviewers, and the best six pitches will go on to compete for the $2,000 prize in September.

Director of the West Virginia Hive Network Judy Moore expressed the importance of business-based competitions.

“They serve as an opportunity for us to promote in front of businesses that might not know anything about the West Virginia Hive,” she said.

Moore encourages all eligible businesses to apply, stating that the Hive will be available to help round out any ideas to create an informative and successful pitch.

“We are here to support the business, to help them grow and to just, you know, break down whatever their barriers are and polish the skills that are needed.”

Businesses have until August 15 to submit their applications. The competition will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the WVU Tech Beckley campus on September 13.

